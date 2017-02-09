|
Written by Randy Post
Thursday, 09 February 2017 05:39
There is some great stuff in here for anyone interested in geotechnical news, geologic hazards, and geological and geotechnical aspects for projects around the World. Enjoy
- Emergency Bridge Underpinning: Choosing Micropiles - Source: URETEK MA Blog
- Tall Reinforced Walls Make Road Construction Possible for Park - Source: Redi-Rock
- Sinkhole opens above light rail tunnel and station construction in Ottawa - Source: CBC News
- Rowan University Student Receives 2016 John F. Donohoe Scholarship Award - Source: Moretrench
- New Mexico DOT uses retaining walls to relieve traffic congestion - Source: Roads & Bridges
- Fugro scoops ‘Ground Investigation Project of the Year’ at 2016 Ground Engineering awards - Source: Read more from the Fugro.com press release
- Terracon Foundation Awards $105,500 in Grants - Source: Terracon
- The Who, What, Where, and When of DCP - Source: LinkedIn
- Nail-biting footage shows two cars race to beat landslide which covered motorway tunnel entrance - Source: Mirror Online
- Seabed Investigation on Wylfa Newydd Nuclear Power Station Site - Source: Hydro-International
- TH 53 Bridge Begins to Rise from the Ground - Source: Dan Brown and Associates, PC
- Dragons and Magical Dirt: 'Great Flood' Legend Left Real Evidence
- King County to conduct in-water geotechnical work in Lake Washington’s East Channel – King County
- Nicholson grouts embankments for CalTrans - Source: Nicholson Construction
- Mortrench hosts young potential engineer - Source: Moretrench
- Tetra Tech Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results - Source: Tetra Tech
- Engineering the 2016 Rio Olympic Games - Source: ENGINEERING.com
- A Major Pacific Northwest Quake Looks Even Likelier, Thanks to Underwater Landslide Evidence – The Atlantic
- Geoprofessional Business Association (formerly ASFE) Survey of Geotechnical Engineering Software Validation – GBA
- A hidden epidemic: Construction suicide data draws industry crisis into the spotlight – Construction Dive
- The official report into the Samarco Tailings Dam failure in Brazil - Source: The Landslide Blog
- Redi-Rock Retaining Walls Help Improve Safety at Dangerous Intersection - Source: Roads & Bridges
- Terracon on the Move in ENR Rankings - Source: View the press release at Terracon
- Mosaic plant sinkhole dumps 215 million gallons of reprocessed water into Floridan Aquifer (w/video) - Source: Tampa Bay Times via AEG Insider
- DOT IN CRISIS: Dam failures, bridge damage from 2015 floods keeping South Carolina roads closed - Source: Roads & Bridges
- You May Not Know It, But You're Living In The Golden Age Of Tunneling - Source: LinkedIn Pulse
Bruce Upbin
- China may be stockpiling more oil than anyone realized - Source: The Washington Post via AEG Insider
- New fault discovered in southern California near the San Andreas - Source: Fox News via The GBA NewsLog
- Keller wins geotechnical contract in Egypt – The New Civil Engineer
- The 2016 Earth Science Week photo competition – the results! - Source: Geological Society of London blog
- WEB EXCLUSIVE: Following the breakthrough – Roads and Bridges
- 2 quake faults in the Bay Area could rupture together, causing major devastation, scientists say - LA Times - Source: LA Times via AEG Insider
- Rental Catalog - In-Situ - Source: In-Situ
- Open Access Journal: Geotechnical Research - Source: ICE Virtual Library
- 2016 Fall Conference Proceedings - GBA - Source: GBA
- Anthropogenic Drought: How Humans Affect the Global Ecosystem - Source: Read the article on Eos via AEG Insider
- Landslides and Landslide dams caused by the Kaikoura Earthquake – GeoNet
- An earthquake worse than the ‘Big One’? Shattered New Zealand city shows danger of Seattle’s fault | The Seattle Times - Source: Seattle Times via AEG Insider
- Proposed laws would tighten standards for building in Colorado Springs landslide zone - Source: Colorado Springs Gazette via AEG Insider
- Land Reclamation for Hong Kong’s Third Runway Gets Underway - Source: Hydro International
- Study models Tsunami Risk for Florida and Cuba – Science News
- Mapping New Zealand landslides with satellites, drones, helicopters, hiking boots – Global Michigan
- Geosynthetics Market: In-depth market segmentation by 2025 – SAT Press Releases
- Terracon Boosts West Coast Presence with Purchase of California’s CHJ Consultants – Terracon
- Monitoring a Dam Under Construction – SAT Press Releases
- Top GBA Downloaded Resources in 2016 – GBA
- Spurred by Oso landslide, Washington puts topo maps online – Dailyprogress.com
- COLUMN: Ensuring long-term resilience key in rebuild – Stuff.co.nz
- New Zealand Kaikoura 7.8M Earthquake Reconnaissance Efforts Take Advantage of Drone and 3D Mapping Technology – Geoengineer.org
- The Biggest Mistakes Made by Saudi Geotechnical Drilling Companies - Source: View the Blog Post on GeoSelim
- New earth fissure discovered in Central Arizona - Source: 12NEWS.com
- Managing Subsurface Risks - Source: View the article by Mark Kramer on LinkedIn via GBA News Log
- Colorado DOT Widens Highway Using Redi-Rock Retaining Walls - Source: Check out the case study at Redi-Rock.com
Last Updated on Thursday, 09 February 2017 05:48